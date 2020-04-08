Corps lowers Missouri River runoff forecast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OMAHA -- With much of the snow in the Dakotas melted, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reduced the amount of water expected to run off into the upper Missouri River in 2020.

The corps on Wednesday released a new forecast that anticipates runoff of 35.5 million acre-feet into the river above Sioux City. It's a reduction of 1.4 MAF from the March 1 forecast, but would rank among the top 10 years in 122 years of record keeping. Runoff in 2019 totaled 60.9 MAF, the second-highest total recorded. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

"This is still an above-average runoff forecast and much of it depends on whether the mountain snow peaks in mid April and if rain events or lack of rain differs significantly from what the climate outlooks indicate," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

The rate of mountain snow accumulation is near average, and mountain snowpack, which normally peaks near April 15, is slightly above average, the corps said.