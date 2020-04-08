Corps lowers Missouri River runoff forecast

OMAHA -- With much of the snow in the Dakotas melted, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reduced the amount of water expected to run off into the upper Missouri River in 2020.
The corps on Wednesday released a new forecast that anticipates runoff of 35.5 million acre-feet into the river above Sioux City. It's a reduction of 1.4 MAF from the March 1 forecast, but would rank among the top 10 years in 122 years of record keeping. Runoff in 2019 totaled 60.9 MAF, the second-highest total recorded. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.
"This is still an above-average runoff forecast and much of it depends on whether the mountain snow peaks in mid April and if rain events or lack of rain differs significantly from what the climate outlooks indicate," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.
The rate of mountain snow accumulation is near average, and mountain snowpack, which normally peaks near April 15, is slightly above average, the corps said.
Water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will remain at 35,000 cubic feet per second through the end of April. Remus said releases could be adjusted to reduce downstream flooding risks if inflow from tributaries downstream of Gavins Point increases because of heavy rainfall. Soils remain nearly saturated throughout much of the upper river basin, increasing runoff and the potential for flooding.
As of April 1, storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs was 58.5 MAF, up 2.2 MAF since March 1 and occupying 2.4 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone.
