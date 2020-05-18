You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Corps of Engineers awards $7.1 million contract to fix Pender levee
View Comments

Corps of Engineers awards $7.1 million contract to fix Pender levee

{{featured_button_text}}
Pender levee system damage

The channel of Logan Creek in Pender, Nebraska, was substantially eroded in the March 2019 flood. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $7.1 million contract to repair levee damage in Pender.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

PENDER, Neb. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $7.1 million contract to repair a Pender levee damaged during March 2019 flooding.

The work will fully repair the Pender-Logan Creek Right Bank levee system. It is the 17th contract the corps' Omaha district has awarded to repair tributary systems damaged during last spring's flooding, which damaged more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries, according to the Corps of Engineers.

"This contract is another significant milestone in the overall recovery from last year’s historical flooding, and the team will now focus on getting these repairs in place as quickly as possible to restore the damaged levee system," Trish Lambert, deputy chief for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team, said in a news release.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News