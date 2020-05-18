Corps of Engineers awards $7.1 million contract to fix Pender levee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PENDER, Neb. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $7.1 million contract to repair a Pender levee damaged during March 2019 flooding.

The work will fully repair the Pender-Logan Creek Right Bank levee system. It is the 17th contract the corps' Omaha district has awarded to repair tributary systems damaged during last spring's flooding, which damaged more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries, according to the Corps of Engineers.

"This contract is another significant milestone in the overall recovery from last year’s historical flooding, and the team will now focus on getting these repairs in place as quickly as possible to restore the damaged levee system," Trish Lambert, deputy chief for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team, said in a news release.

