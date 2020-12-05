Corps of Engineers seeks public input to update Lewis & Clark Lake master plan

YANKTON, S.D. -- Lewis and Clark Lake already is a popular regional recreational destination for boating, camping, fishing and other activities.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to hear from the public about how to keep it that way or make it better. Gathering public input is one of the first steps the corps is taking to update and revise the Gavins Point Dam/Lewis and Clark Lake master plan.
The corps will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 to kick off the public input and comment period. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/7381098612.
"We want to see a high participation rate of people providing input into current management, what we can do better, and if the areas provide high-quality recreational opportunities while also conserving the resource," said Zach Montreuil, a natural resources specialist in the corps' Omaha district.
That input will help shape the master plan for the dam and reservoir located on the Missouri River about five miles west of Yankton. The plan, Montreuil said, takes inventory of all the resources and potential resources, including recreational facilities, wildlife and fisheries habitat, environmentally sensitive areas, and helps land managers evaluate future development.
"We have not decided on any changes, additions or proposals until after the initial public scoping period has ended. We really want to see what the public that utilizes the lake wants to see prior to pursuing any changes, additions or proposals," Montreuil said.
Since the plan was last updated in 2004, visitation and use of the lake has increased. There has also been a substantial amount of private development around the lake area. Montreuil said the plan focuses on recreation and public land management. It is not a flood control, water release or water manual document. Issues such as sedimentation in the reservoir will be viewed as they pertain to impacts on recreation and fish and wildlife habitat.
The initial public comment period is open through Jan. 25. Those unable to view the public meeting may submit comments via email at: NWO-Master-Plan@usace.army.mil. Comments also may be mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; Operations Division, Natural Resources Section; ATTN: Gavins Point Dam Master Plan; 1616 Capital Ave.; Omaha, NE 68102.
After Jan. 25, the corps will evaluate comments and draft the initial master plan document, which could be finished by August. An additional comment and review period will follow before the plan's completion and approval, which could be done by winter 2021-22.
