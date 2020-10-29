 Skip to main content
Corps of Engineers to host virtual Missouri River meetings
Corps of Engineers to host virtual Missouri River meetings

US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River meeting

Col. Torrey DiCiro, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwest Division, talks as John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, walks to the podium during a public meeting on Missouri River management in October 2019 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center in Sioux City. The corps has announced that this fall's meetings will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two virtual public meetings to discuss the current year's operation of the Missouri River reservoir system and the planned operations for next year.

The webinars will be at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

To access the 1:30 p.m. meeting, go to: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2372249/fall-public-meeting-afternoon/

The evening meeting is available at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2384718/fall-public-meeting-evening/

"The purpose of these meetings is to update the region on current hydrologic conditions and the planned operation of the mainstem reservoir system during the remaining fall months as well as present the draft plans for operating the system during 2021," John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division, said in a news release.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Questions/

Moderators will monitor the webinar chat window to present the second round of questions, and final questions will be accepted from callers.

Prior to the meetings, the public can view the following:

-- Draft Annual Operating Plan: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p266001coll1/id/9967

-- Draft meeting slides: https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/Fall%202020%20AOP%20Presentation_DRAFT.pdf

-- Missouri Basin overview: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p266001coll1/id/999

