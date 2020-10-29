Corps of Engineers to host virtual Missouri River meetings

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two virtual public meetings to discuss the current year's operation of the Missouri River reservoir system and the planned operations for next year.

The webinars will be at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

To access the 1:30 p.m. meeting, go to: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2372249/fall-public-meeting-afternoon/

The evening meeting is available at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2384718/fall-public-meeting-evening/

"The purpose of these meetings is to update the region on current hydrologic conditions and the planned operation of the mainstem reservoir system during the remaining fall months as well as present the draft plans for operating the system during 2021," John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division, said in a news release.