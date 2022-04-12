Corps plans prescribed burns at Lewis and Clark Lake

YANKTON, S.D. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced tentative plans to conduct prescribed burns on sandbars and islands in Lewis and Clark Lake in coming weeks.

Burns will be conducted between Niobrara and Santee on heavily vegetated sandbars that had been treated with aquatic herbicide, the corps said in a news release.

The burns are being used to reduce and eliminate the invasive common reed, known as Phragmites. Clearing the areas will help providing nesting and foraging habitat for the threatened piping plover and allow a greater variety of wetland plants to establish and benefit all wildlife.

The burns will be conducted by personnel from the corps and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.