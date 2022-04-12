 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corps plans prescribed burns at Lewis and Clark Lake

Lewis and Clark Lake sediment

Sediment flowing into Lewis and Clark Lake from the Missouri River and its tributaries has formed a large delta on the west end of the lake. The Corps of Engineers plans to conduct controlled burns in coming weeks on sandbars and islands in the area to clear vegetation.

 Photo courtesy of Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition

YANKTON, S.D. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced tentative plans to conduct prescribed burns on sandbars and islands in Lewis and Clark Lake in coming weeks.

Burns will be conducted between Niobrara and Santee on heavily vegetated sandbars that had been treated with aquatic herbicide, the corps said in a news release.

The burns are being used to reduce and eliminate the invasive common reed, known as Phragmites. Clearing the areas will help providing nesting and foraging habitat for the threatened piping plover and allow a greater variety of wetland plants to establish and benefit all wildlife.

The burns will be conducted by personnel from the corps and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

