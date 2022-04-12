Corps plans prescribed burns at Lewis and Clark Lake

YANKTON, S.D. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced tentative plans to conduct prescribed burns on sandbars and islands in Lewis and Clark Lake in coming weeks.
Burns will be conducted between Niobrara and Santee on heavily vegetated sandbars that had been treated with aquatic herbicide, the corps said in a news release.
The burns are being used to reduce and eliminate the invasive common reed, known as Phragmites. Clearing the areas will help providing nesting and foraging habitat for the threatened piping plover and allow a greater variety of wetland plants to establish and benefit all wildlife.
The burns will be conducted by personnel from the corps and Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
