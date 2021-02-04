Corps predicting below-average Missouri River runoff

OMAHA -- Even with above-average runoff into the Missouri River in January, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lowered its forecast for the overall annual runoff in the river's basin above Sioux City.

January runoff was 1.1 million acre-feet, 141% of average, mainly due to above-normal temperatures melting plains snowpack and preventing ice from forming on the river.

Other conditions led the corps to drop the 2021 runoff forecast to 22.9 MAF, which is 89% of average. The corps had forecast 23.1 MAF in its first river condition update of the year in January. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

"Despite runoff being slightly above average in January, we expect 2021 runoff to be below average," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release Thursday. "Both plains snowpack and mountain snowpack continue to lag behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture continues to be much drier than normal."

Runoff in 2020 was 31.1 MAF, 121% of the average.