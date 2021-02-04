Corps predicting below-average Missouri River runoff

OMAHA -- Even with above-average runoff into the Missouri River in January, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lowered its forecast for the overall annual runoff in the river's basin above Sioux City.
January runoff was 1.1 million acre-feet, 141% of average, mainly due to above-normal temperatures melting plains snowpack and preventing ice from forming on the river.
Other conditions led the corps to drop the 2021 runoff forecast to 22.9 MAF, which is 89% of average. The corps had forecast 23.1 MAF in its first river condition update of the year in January. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.
"Despite runoff being slightly above average in January, we expect 2021 runoff to be below average," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release Thursday. "Both plains snowpack and mountain snowpack continue to lag behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture continues to be much drier than normal."
Runoff in 2020 was 31.1 MAF, 121% of the average.
Remus said storage in the reservoir system is slightly below the base of the annual flood control zone, meaning the six reservoirs will start the spring runoff season with excess capacity to hold melting snow and rainfall and decrease the threat of flooding, though flooding along the lower reaches of the river caused by high inflow from tributaries is normal in the wake of strong spring and summer storms.
Water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be maintained at the winter release level of 17,000 cubic feet per second, the corps said, but could be adjusted as needed in response to ice formation on the river below the dam.