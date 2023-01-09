Corps predicts below-normal runoff into Missouri River in 2023

SIOUX CITY — After a year of drought led to below-normal runoff totals into the Missouri River in 2022, river managers expect more of the same in 2023.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has forecast 2023 runoff into the river basin above Sioux City to be 20.8 million acre-feet, 81% of the average of 25.7 MAF. The 2022 total was 19.3 MAF, 75% of average and the 30th lowest total in 125 years of record keeping.

Despite the low runoff totals and ongoing water conservation measures, enough water remains in the river for water supply needs, the corps said.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were raised to 14,000 cubic feet per second in mid December to mitigate some of the effects of frigid temperatures. Releases will be reduced to 13,000 cfs on Monday and to the minimum winter rate of 12,000 cfs on Thursday.

"Releases from Gavins Point Dam will be adjusted to the extent practical to help mitigate any negative effects of the cold weather. We know the importance of our operations to water supply," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

Water storage in the river's six reservoirs remains below the flood control zone, and the corps expects to begin the 2023 runoff season on March 1 at 45.7 MAF, well below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF.

The corps reported mountain snowpack that feeds the upper river basin when it melts in the spring is accumulating at slightly above-average rates. As of Jan. 1, snowpack ranged from 103% to 111% of average. More than half of the mountain snowfall typically falls from Jan. 1 to mid April and peaks around April 17.

Plains snowpack is currently above normal throughout much of the basin after a number of storms dropped heavy snowfall totals across the region in the past month.