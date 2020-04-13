Corps schedules calls on Missouri River management plans

Moderated public question-and-answer sessions will be held via conference call on April 20, 1 p.m.; April 21, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; April 22, 1 p.m.; and April 23, 6 p.m.

To participate in one of the calls, dial 1-888-557-8511, enter the access code: 5866278, and the password:6796

The number of participants per call is limited to 150. If necessary, additional calls will be scheduled.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/faq/

Questions submitted through the website will be answered at the beginning of the calls. After those questions are answered, participants will be allowed to ask additional questions. Calls will end after two hours.

