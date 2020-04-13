Corps schedules calls on Missouri River management plans

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Water Management Division has released four videos of presentations on climate outlooks and their effects on operations of the Missouri River reservoir system in 2020.
In-person public meetings throughout the river basin originally scheduled for April were canceled to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19. The corps now will host virtual question-and-answer sessions.
The videos include:
-- Messages from Brig. Gen Pete Helmlinger, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Northwestern Division, and John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division: https://youtu.be/0nBvq8urfOg
-- The climate outlook and flood outlook: https://youtu.be/ShSNWyRyZws
-- A basin overview and runoff forecast: https://youtu.be/r3f2mWFWxM0
-- Expected operations for authorized purposes in 2020:https://youtu.be/yySsZm_kTlw
Moderated public question-and-answer sessions will be held via conference call on April 20, 1 p.m.; April 21, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; April 22, 1 p.m.; and April 23, 6 p.m.
To participate in one of the calls, dial 1-888-557-8511, enter the access code: 5866278, and the password:6796
The number of participants per call is limited to 150. If necessary, additional calls will be scheduled.
Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/faq/
Questions submitted through the website will be answered at the beginning of the calls. After those questions are answered, participants will be allowed to ask additional questions. Calls will end after two hours.
