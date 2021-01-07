Corps sees low threat for Missouri River flooding

OMAHA -- Looking at current soil conditions and weather forecasts, the threat of flooding along the Missouri River this spring and summer is lower than normal.

That outlook, of course, is always subject to change after one or two large-scale weather events. But based on what U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecasters see right now, there are no immediate flood worries.

"We're not overly concerned about it, but the threat is always there," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said Thursday during the corps' first update of the year.

Precipitation has been below normal across much of the basin, and 91% of the territory above Sioux City is listed as abnormally dry or worse. Rocky Mountain snowfall also has been less than normal so far this season, and there is little snow on the ground across the plains. Because of those dry conditions, all 2020 runoff has been evacuated from the river's six reservoirs, which currently have full storage capacity to hold melting snow and rainfall.

"From a storage situation, it's almost ideal," Remus said. "We are watching the development and continuation of drought conditions. We are concerned, not necessarily this year, but for future years, that we'll be able to provide full flow support (for navigation downstream)."