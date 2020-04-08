Corps to explain 2020 Missouri River plans via video

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide a series of videos explaining its plans for this year's management of the Missouri River and the six reservoirs.
The videos will take the place of the annual spring meetings, one of which had been scheduled to take place in Sioux City. The meetings were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The videos will be available at https://go.usa.gov/xvbNR.
Moderated question-and-answer sessions with the public will be conducted via conference call on April 20-23. More details about the videos and conference calls will be released later this month.
