Corps to reduce Gavins Point releases in late November

OMAHA -- Expect to see the Missouri River through Siouxland begin dropping to winter levels later this month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday announced that beginning on Nov. 22, it will begin reducing water releases from Gavins Point Dam from the current 33,500 cubic feet per second by 3,000 cfs per day until reaching a winter release rate of 17,000 cfs. Winter releases normally range from 12,000-17,000 cfs.

Dry conditions persisted throughout much of the river's region above Sioux City through October, and the National Drought Mitigation Center shows large areas of drought from Montana, through the Dakotas and into Nebraska and Iowa.

The corps maintained its 2020 runoff forecast of 30.2 million acre-feet, 117 percent of the average annual runoff of 25.8 MAF.

As of Wednesday, storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs totaled 57.1 MAF, occupying 1.0 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone. The corps expects to have the total 16.3 MAF of flood storage available prior to the beginning of the 2021 runoff season.

