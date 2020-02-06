Corps ups Gavins Point releases for flood-control flexibility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Throughout 2019, critics asked the corps why it didn't release more water earlier in the year to lessen flooding in southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and Missouri, areas that experienced months of flooding. For much of the spring, summer and fall, Gavins Point releases remained at 80,000 cfs, more than twice the normal rate, to evacuate the near-record runoff from the reservoirs. Runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City in 2019 totaled 60.9 million acre-feet, the second-highest total in 121 years of record keeping behind the 2011 record of 61 MAF.

Remus said Thursday that current release schedules are not in response to critics.

"This is really to provide us the greatest amount of flexibility to reduce flood risks," he said.

On Jan. 22, storage in the six-reservoir system dropped to 56.1 MAF, a mark indicating that all 2019 runoff had been evacuated and the system had its entire 16.3 MAF of flood storage capacity available. With current release schedules, the corps expects storage to drop to 55.9 MAF by March 1, leaving an extra 0.2 MAF of storage for the beginning of the spring runoff season.

Weather forecasters warned that flooding is likely this spring along the Missouri River and its tributaries in western Iowa, eastern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska.