Corps ups Gavins Point releases for flood-control flexibility

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to take a more aggressive approach toward releasing water from Missouri River reservoirs this winter in hopes of providing more flexibility when runoff picks up in the spring.
The corps increased releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, earlier this week to 35,000 cubic feet per second, up from 30,000 cfs and twice the normal winter rate of 12,000-17,000 cfs. Releases are expected to remain at 35,000 cfs through February.
During a conference call with government officials and media Thursday, John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said the unusually high releases will help move above-average January runoff through the reservoir system, leaving more room to catch runoff later in the year and potentially reduce flooding risks or severity downstream.
"It gives us the greatest amount of flexibility," Remus said.
By clearing water now, Remus said, the reservoirs will have more storage space when runoff increases in early spring, giving the corps the ability to hold back water if downstream areas are flooding or, at least, keep peak releases lower so that a lesser amount of water is heading downriver to flooded areas.
Throughout 2019, critics asked the corps why it didn't release more water earlier in the year to lessen flooding in southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and Missouri, areas that experienced months of flooding. For much of the spring, summer and fall, Gavins Point releases remained at 80,000 cfs, more than twice the normal rate, to evacuate the near-record runoff from the reservoirs. Runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City in 2019 totaled 60.9 million acre-feet, the second-highest total in 121 years of record keeping behind the 2011 record of 61 MAF.
Remus said Thursday that current release schedules are not in response to critics.
"This is really to provide us the greatest amount of flexibility to reduce flood risks," he said.
On Jan. 22, storage in the six-reservoir system dropped to 56.1 MAF, a mark indicating that all 2019 runoff had been evacuated and the system had its entire 16.3 MAF of flood storage capacity available. With current release schedules, the corps expects storage to drop to 55.9 MAF by March 1, leaving an extra 0.2 MAF of storage for the beginning of the spring runoff season.
Weather forecasters warned that flooding is likely this spring along the Missouri River and its tributaries in western Iowa, eastern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska.
Kevin Lau, a National Weather Service hydrologist, said soils remain up to 99 percent saturated across large areas of the river basin. Instead of soaking into the ground, most melting snow and spring rainfall will instead run off into streams and rivers.
Runoff for 2020 is forecast at 36.3 MAF, a total that would rank as the ninth highest. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.