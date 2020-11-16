 Skip to main content
Correctionville boy dies in car accident
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- A 9-year-old Correctionville boy died in a one-car crash Sunday in rural Ida County.

Hayden Juelfs was a passenger in a car that crashed at 6:23 p.m. on Iowa Highway 31 south of State Avenue between Correctionville and Washta.

According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Ethan Juelfs, 33, of Washta, Iowa, was southbound when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the Lincoln Town Car he was driving. The car drove off the west side of the highway, overturned and went airborne into a ravine and struck a tree.

Hayden Juelfs was wearing a seat belt, the report said. The report did not list any injuries to Ethan Juelfs.

The accident remains under investigation.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
