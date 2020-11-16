Correctionville boy dies in car accident

Hayden Juelfs was a passenger in a car that crashed at 6:23 p.m. on Iowa Highway 31 south of State Avenue between Correctionville and Washta.

According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Ethan Juelfs, 33, of Washta, Iowa, was southbound when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the Lincoln Town Car he was driving. The car drove off the west side of the highway, overturned and went airborne into a ravine and struck a tree.