SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa — A driver and his passenger were hospitalized Sunday after their motorcycle collided with a deer near Sioux Rapids.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Michael Cowell, 58, of Cornell, Iowa, was eastbound on a Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide Classic in the 2000 mile of Iowa Highway 10 near Sioux Rapids at approximately 12:20 a.m., when a deer entered the road. Cowell struck the deer, and both he and his female passenger were dumped from motorcycle, which was totaled.
Emergency responders found both and transported them by ambulance to Spencer Hospital for treatment of head injuries and other non-incapacitating injuries.