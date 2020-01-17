Courthouses in Woodbury, Dakota counties closing on Friday due to snow

SIOUX CITY -- Poor travel conditions due to snowy weather have resulted in officials deciding to close government department services in Woodbury and Dakota counties in the Sioux City metro.

All of Siouxland is currently under a winter weather warning from through midnight. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls forecast says periods of heavy snow are likely, with occasional periods of freezing rain. Winds will rise to up to 50 mph by evening, and the winter storm warning will turn into a blizzard warning for18 hours, from midnight to 6 p.m. Saturday.