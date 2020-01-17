You are the owner of this article.
Courthouses in Woodbury, Dakota counties closing on Friday due to snow
Courthouses in Woodbury, Dakota counties closing on Friday due to snow

SIOUX CITY -- Poor travel conditions due to snowy weather have resulted in officials deciding to close government department services in Woodbury and Dakota counties in the Sioux City metro.

The Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City and Dakota County Courthouse in Dakota City, Nebraska, will close at noon.

Additionally, the city offices in North Sioux City will also close at noon.

All of Siouxland is currently under a winter weather warning from through midnight. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls forecast says periods of heavy snow are likely, with occasional periods of freezing rain. Winds will rise to up to 50 mph by evening, and the winter storm warning will turn into a blizzard warning for18 hours, from midnight to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Many schools have called off classes for Friday.

