COVID-19 at center of local custody disagreement

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 outbreak is complicating a custodial agreement between two Northwest Iowa parents.

Chris Mason said he is self-isolating at his Le Mars home as a precaution after one of his co-workers started exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. He said the co-worker, who is awaiting test results, is a relative of one of the Woodbury County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 21.

Mason said he and his wife, Amber, are raising his two daughters, 10 and 12. Chris Mason noted he is not feeling ill, and it's uncertain if the girls have been exposed to COVID-19. But, as a precaution, he wants the girls to remain in the home, rather than attend a state-ordered visitation Sunday with their mother, Michelle Edwards of Sioux City.

Mason said the Iowa Department of Human Services, which is monitoring a reunification process with Edwards, told him last week the visitation would go ahead as scheduled.

Edwards said Friday that she wants to see her children, and doesn't believe Mason has been exposed to the virus.