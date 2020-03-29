COVID-19 at center of local custody disagreement

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 outbreak is complicating a custodial agreement between two Northwest Iowa parents.
Chris Mason said he is self-isolating at his Le Mars home as a precaution after one of his co-workers started exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. He said the co-worker, who is awaiting test results, is a relative of one of the Woodbury County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 21.
Mason said he and his wife, Amber, are raising his two daughters, 10 and 12. Chris Mason noted he is not feeling ill, and it's uncertain if the girls have been exposed to COVID-19. But, as a precaution, he wants the girls to remain in the home, rather than attend a state-ordered visitation Sunday with their mother, Michelle Edwards of Sioux City.
Mason said the Iowa Department of Human Services, which is monitoring a reunification process with Edwards, told him last week the visitation would go ahead as scheduled.
Edwards said Friday that she wants to see her children, and doesn't believe Mason has been exposed to the virus.
Matt Highland, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services, said privacy laws prevents him from discussing details of individual cases. But Highland said DHS social workers are cognizant of the precautions that should be taken in a time of trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so they tell families to keep away from those who are sick and to practice social distancing.
Highland said custodial agreements are put in place by courts and continue, absent any compelling reason for judge to change them.
"We have no direction to end those visitations (due to the possibility of coronavirus)...Court orders are still in place unless otherwise directed by the court," Highland said.
Amber Mason argues the DHS should not make the two pre-teens move for the time being. She said the family is taking precautions in their home to limit potential exposure to the virus.
"I prepare the food. (Chris Mason) stays upstairs. They spend most of their time downstairs in their rooms," she said.
