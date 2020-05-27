COVID-19 cases jump by 428 in Buena Vista County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A jump in COVID-19 cases in Buena Vista County was expected as Iowa's health department began to receive test results from a drive-thru test site and local meatpacking plants.

But this much in one day?

Buena Vista County saw a dramatic spike in positive cases Wednesday, with 428 new cases reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 website.

Wednesday's leap pushed the number of cases in the county to 681, up from 253 on Tuesday. The county's total stood at just 15 on May 5, 74 on May 14. No deaths have been attributed to the virus, and 57 people are deemed recovered.

"We knew with the amount of testing going on, our numbers would be going up," said Katie Schwint, executive director of community development at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

County health officials had predicted an increase in cases prior to the May 16 opening of the Test Iowa drive-thru site in Storm Lake. Tyson Foods also began testing the 3,100 workers at its two Storm Lake meat plants on May 19.

A Tyson spokeswoman on Wednesday did not say how many of its workers in Storm Lake have tested positive for the respiratory illness.