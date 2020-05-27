COVID-19 cases jump by 428 in Buena Vista County

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A jump in COVID-19 cases in Buena Vista County was expected as Iowa's health department began to receive test results from a drive-thru test site and local meatpacking plants.
But this much in one day?
Buena Vista County saw a dramatic spike in positive cases Wednesday, with 428 new cases reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 website.
Wednesday's leap pushed the number of cases in the county to 681, up from 253 on Tuesday. The county's total stood at just 15 on May 5, 74 on May 14. No deaths have been attributed to the virus, and 57 people are deemed recovered.
"We knew with the amount of testing going on, our numbers would be going up," said Katie Schwint, executive director of community development at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
County health officials had predicted an increase in cases prior to the May 16 opening of the Test Iowa drive-thru site in Storm Lake. Tyson Foods also began testing the 3,100 workers at its two Storm Lake meat plants on May 19.
A Tyson spokeswoman on Wednesday did not say how many of its workers in Storm Lake have tested positive for the respiratory illness.
"Tyson Foods has been working closely with local health officials and has conducted large-scale COVID-19 testing in Storm Lake. We will disclose verified test results, once complete data is available, with health and government officials, team members and other stakeholders. This is part of our efforts to help communities where we operate better understand COVID-19 and the protective measures that can be taken to help prevent its spread," spokeswoman Liz Croston said.
State officials questioned by the media at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press briefing said the state health department could not confirm any outbreaks at the Storm Lake meatpacking plants.
Croston did not say if testing at the plants had been concluded.
Overall, 1 in 5 Buena Vista County residents has been tested for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 3,837 tests had been performed in the county, and 17.7 percent of those tested were positive.
The medical center had been preparing for an influx of cases for months, Schwint said. She would not say how many patients are currently at the Storm Lake hospital, but some have been transferred to other hospitals capable of providing more intensive care for patients with acute respiratory conditions.
"Our medical team works with the patients and their family on the best plan of care for their situation," medical center CEO Rob Colerick and Emergency Services medical director Dr. Garrett Feddersen said in a message posted on the hospital's website and Facebook page on Wednesday. "At times, this involves transferring patients based upon their specific needs to another facility. This process is no different than our normal protocols and has been part of our pandemic response plan from the start. We have partnerships and/or relationships with hospitals in Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Omaha, Des Moines and Sioux Falls and continue to work with them on a wide variety of issues beyond just COVID-19."
The message said that the hospital is in "very good shape from a PPE (personal protective equipment) supply standpoint" and has capacity to care for COVID-19 patients and those with other needs.
As testing continues through Friday at Storm Lake's Test Iowa site, the number of cases in Buena Vista and neighboring counties will continue to climb.
How high and how fast is anyone's guess. Colerick and Feddersen said in their message that conditions during the ongoing pandemic can change often and quickly.
"We know many of you are concerned, wanting more specifics, and wishing someone had a crystal ball to look into the future and tell you when we can get back to normal," they said. "We will continue to do everything we can do to serve the health needs of everyone during this trying time."
