COVID-19 curtails Black Friday shopping plans in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Deb Galles is lamenting how the spike of novel coronavirus spread scuttled her big plans for shopping during the Thanksgiving holiday.
"It is my first year in 15 years that I haven't taken off work to go Black Friday shopping," Galles said.
"It is just going to be a sad holiday...It depresses me. It was the one day of the year I really looked forward to, because I really like to shop, I like crowds and I like people."
Back in 2014, Thanksgiving/Black Friday was a 16-hour experience for the Marcus, Iowa, woman. Some years, it was nearly a 24-hour outing for her and friend Pam Tentinger.
This year, Galles, a health care provider, said it isn't defensible to be out shopping in a crush of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So she's staying at home.
Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — has a reputation as the best time of the year to buy just about anything. The 2020 year won’t hold the same experience as before. In a change from recent years, most retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. A substantial number of other retailers started their holiday deals in October. Walmart, for example, spread out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds of shoppers.
As shoppers avoid physical stores and focus more on online shopping, foot traffic at retail stores is expected to be down in the vicinity of 25 percent during the six key weeks of the holiday season compared to the same year-ago period, according to a forecast from ShopperTrak.
Galles said she decided to forgo Black Friday shopping after a family member developed a serious medical condition, and other people she knows tested positive for the virus.
Her guiding principle is the health and safety of Siouxlanders: "We can't jeopardize any of that, getting sick and passing it on. A lot of people don't know they have (the virus). Day after day, people have to be diligent."
Galles usually heavily shopped in Sioux City, a regional retail hub where there have been more than 9,900 positive coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Virus spread has been so concerted over the fall months that, as the holiday and 10,000 cases threshold neared, Sioux City hospital administrators have said is a time in which people need to reconsider carrying out traditional activities.
The day after Thanksgiving, traditionally known as Black Friday, had been losing its luster as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season for the past several years, once retailers started to usher in deals on Thanksgiving Day. This year, super shopper Shawn Petekavich, of Pierson, Iowa -- is the type who asks her employer 12 months ahead to get Black Friday off for a vacation -- noted there appears to be a change with no Thanksgiving shopping.
Petekavich said she will absolutely wear a mask when shopping, which has been required by a host of Big Box retailers for months. She admitted being near big crowds this year gives some apprehension, and she suspects numbers will be noticeably down.
On Black Friday in Sioux City, J.C. Penney will open at 5 a.m. and Menard's will start at 6 a.m. Southern Hills Mall will open two hours earlier than normal, at 8 a.m.
Petekavich is playing by ear on how early to venture out on Friday. Many years, her day would begin at 2 a.m. with breakfast out at a restaurant, when a plan would be made for the six to seven hours of shopping that were about to unfold, with a sister, Dusty Mesenbrink, of Sioux Falls, and three daughters who live in Le Mars, Kingsley and Holstein, Iowa.
"On Black Friday, I stand there with the cart and they just throw things in," Petekavich said, adding that shopping in overnight dark hours has an appeal.
"Other people think we are nuts, but we have fun," she said.
Gallery: Thanksgiving Day ads in the Journal, 1913 to 2019
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.