COVID-19 curtails Black Friday shopping plans in Siouxland

Virus spread has been so concerted over the fall months that, as the holiday and 10,000 cases threshold neared, Sioux City hospital administrators have said is a time in which people need to reconsider carrying out traditional activities.

The day after Thanksgiving, traditionally known as Black Friday, had been losing its luster as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season for the past several years, once retailers started to usher in deals on Thanksgiving Day. This year, super shopper Shawn Petekavich, of Pierson, Iowa -- is the type who asks her employer 12 months ahead to get Black Friday off for a vacation -- noted there appears to be a change with no Thanksgiving shopping.

Petekavich said she will absolutely wear a mask when shopping, which has been required by a host of Big Box retailers for months. She admitted being near big crowds this year gives some apprehension, and she suspects numbers will be noticeably down.

On Black Friday in Sioux City, J.C. Penney will open at 5 a.m. and Menard's will start at 6 a.m. Southern Hills Mall will open two hours earlier than normal, at 8 a.m.