COVID-19 vaccine brings smiles to recipients
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Never have so many people looked so happy to be getting stuck with a needle.

Pictures posted on media websites and Facebook pages across Siouxland show smiling doctors and nurses who are the first in their communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

"It's all I wanted for Christmas, so I'm getting my wish," Dr. Garrett Feddersen, medical director of emergency services at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, said in a video posted Wednesday on the hospital's Facebook page.

Feddersen gave a brief account of the research that went into the development of the vaccine, which became available in the United States last week, and ensured everyone that it's safe.

"I'm thrilled to get the vaccination today, and I hope if and when you get the opportunity to, you take that opportunity as well," he said.

The release of the vaccination has led to optimism for everyone weary of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Since March, news has alternated between good and bad -- often bad -- about the spread of COVID-19 and the growing number of deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.

Northwest Iowa counties have seen a decrease in the number of people testing positive for the illness in the past week. In Woodbury County, 12% of those tested in the past seven days have been confirmed positive for the virus. The 14-day average is 13.8%, a drop from 16.5% a week ago and 19.1% on Dec. 11.

Osceola County has seen just 4% of people tested turn up positive in the past seven days, the lowest number in Northwest Iowa. Crawford and Cherokee counties are the highest at 16%.

A sign of declining cases can be seen comparing those seven-day numbers with the 14-day average of positive cases. Crawford County's 14-day average stood at 23% Wednesday, and Cherokee was at 19.6%.

Despite the dropping number of new cases, hospitalizations in Woodbury County remained steady. The Siouxland District Health Department reported 56 COVID patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, 36 of them hospitalized due to the illness. The hospitals had 60 COVID patients a week ago.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 continued to mount on Wednesday. Four deaths were reported in Dakota County, increasing its total to 56. Buena Vista County had one new death, raising its total to 25. On Tuesday, 19 deaths were reported across Siouxland counties, but no deaths were reported Monday.

Concerned about COVID-19?

