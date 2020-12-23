COVID-19 vaccine brings smiles to recipients

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Never have so many people looked so happy to be getting stuck with a needle.

Pictures posted on media websites and Facebook pages across Siouxland show smiling doctors and nurses who are the first in their communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

"It's all I wanted for Christmas, so I'm getting my wish," Dr. Garrett Feddersen, medical director of emergency services at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, said in a video posted Wednesday on the hospital's Facebook page.

Feddersen gave a brief account of the research that went into the development of the vaccine, which became available in the United States last week, and ensured everyone that it's safe.

"I'm thrilled to get the vaccination today, and I hope if and when you get the opportunity to, you take that opportunity as well," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release of the vaccination has led to optimism for everyone weary of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Since March, news has alternated between good and bad -- often bad -- about the spread of COVID-19 and the growing number of deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.