Crawford County sees 1 new COVID-19 case
Crawford County sees 1 new COVID-19 case

Coronavirus Outbreak

DENISON, Iowa -- A Crawford County individual is one of 78 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Iowa.

The person is between age 41-60. The person's gender and condition were not reported. It's the fifth case recorded in Crawford County.

Overall, Iowa has had 946 cases of the coronavirus. There have been 10,653 negative tests.

Three deaths also were reported Monday, raising the virus' death toll to 25 in the state.

Monday's updated statewide report did not include a Woodbury County case that had been reported earlier Monday by Siouxland District Health Department, which said a woman between the ages of 18-40 had tested positive.

Tags

Related to this story

