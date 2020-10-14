 Skip to main content
Crews responding to barn fire in rural Woodbury County
ANTHON, Iowa -- Fire crews from several towns have been called to a fire at a rural property west of Anthon.

The fire call to the property in the 2000 block of Kossuth Avenue was reported by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The property is located just off County Road D-38.

With longstanding dry conditions in Siouxland and high winds Wednesday, officials in several Northwest Iowa counties have issued red flag warnings. A post by Sioux City Fire Rescue on Wednesday said, "Red Flag Warning today for western IA. Extreme fire danger conditions are expected. Peak wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are possible. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly."

On Sunday afternoon, an uncertain number of acres of farmland were scorched in a rapidly-spreading field fire west of Anthon.

