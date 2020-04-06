You are the owner of this article.
Crossroads of Western Iowa acquires Ida Services Inc.
Crossroads of Western Iowa acquires Ida Services Inc.

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Crossroads of Western Iowa, an organization that provides services for individuals with disabilities, has acquired Ida Services Inc. of Battle Creek.

The Ida County organization adopted the Crossroads of Western Iowa name on April 1. Ida Services has been providing services for more than 40 years, according to a news release announcing the acquisition.

Based in Council Bluffs, Crossroads of Western Iowa offers supported community living, employment services and day programs in Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison, Monona, Woodbury and Cherokee counties in addition to the new Ida County location.

"We are excited for this partnership," Brent Dillinger, CEO of Crossroads of Western Iowa, said in a news release. "Through this pairing, Crossroads and ISI can serve and empower more individuals and families with our life-changing work."

