Dakota Valley homecoming game, dance set for weekend

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 Dakota Valley High School homecoming activities are underway, and among the week's events Paul Bruns was named the royalty court king and Abby Wheatley was named queen.

The homecoming coronation was held Monday night, and the theme of the week is Welcome to the Jungle. Various dress up days are being held over the week through Friday.

The homecoming football game is 7 p.m. Friday, with Dakota Valley hosting Dell Rapids. The dance will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday.

There will be no parade this year, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.

