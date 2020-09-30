 Skip to main content
Dakota Valley homecoming game set for Friday
Dakota Valley homecoming court

Dakota Valley High School homecoming activities included the Monday coronation ceremony in which Abby Wheatley was chosen as queen and Paul Bruns as king.

 Gene Knudsen

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 Dakota Valley High School homecoming activities are underway, and among the week's events Paul Bruns was named the royalty court king and Abby Wheatley was named queen.

Bruns is a son of Paul and Jamie Bruns, and Wheatley is a daughter of Michael and Cindy Wheatley.

The homecoming coronation was held Monday night, and the theme of the week is Welcome to the Jungle. Various dress up days are being held over the week through Friday.

There will be no parade this year, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The homecoming football game is 7 p.m. Friday, with Dakota Valley hosting Dell Rapids. The dance was to be held Saturday, in the format of an outdoor parking lot event. But Superintendent Jerry Rasmussen on Wednesday said is now postponed.

"The trend for positive cases has been increasing and we needed the trend to be flat or declining to feel comfortable moving forward," Rasmussen said.

