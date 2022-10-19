Danbury, Iowa sees $1 million Powerball-winning ticket sold

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Danbury, Iowa, convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $1 million winner.

The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million.

No one has yet come forward to claim the prize.

The ticket was sold at KCK's Food and Fuel, 503 Iowa Highway 175. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25. A ticket sold in Kentucky won a $2 million prize and one in Wisconsin also won $1 million.

The jackpot will increase to an estimated $508 million for Wednesday's drawing.