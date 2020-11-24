 Skip to main content
Death of 1 Woodbury County resident reported due to COVID-19
alert

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Woodbury County resident was reported Tuesday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the person who died was a woman who was more than 80 years old.

The county also reported 82 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday. Overall, there have been 9,953 cases in Woodbury County, and virus spread has been strong over the fall months.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

