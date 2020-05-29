Death rate from COVID-19 holds steady in Woodbury County, while number tested highest in Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- A public health official on Friday cited two pleasing statistics related to the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, placing the county as the top in Iowa in the percentage of residents being tested and adding there has been a continuing trend for three weeks in the number of people testing positive for the virus.
That information came as officials reported two more deaths from COVID-19 in the metro Friday, with one each in Woodbury and Dakota counties. Since April, a total of 34 deaths have taken place from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, while Siouxland District Health Department official Tyler Brock said the deaths stat has been "fairly steady" over recent weeks.
Regarding the number of positive coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, Brock pointed to continuing drops each week over the month of May. In late April, a spike occurred in Woodbury County, in large part due to a Tyson packing plant outbreak, as there were a reported 695 positive cases of coronavirus five weeks ago and 790 cases four weeks ago.
Since that time, the county weekly combined positive virus tests has dropped from 448 to 319 and then 261 this week, Brock said.
"As we open things up more and more, we want to emphasize that social distancing...so that we can continue that trend and not spike up," Brock said.
He was referring to Gov. Kim Reynolds in recent days saying the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized enough in the state for her to allow more elements to reopen, such as retail businesses, parks and bars, but with public health measures to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene.
Brock said the health department continues to encourage county residents to wear face masks, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control, when social distancing isn't achievable.
"It is a good idea, when distancing is not possible," he said.
Brock said the reason the Woodbury County deaths from COVID-19 are holding steady while reported numbers of people being infected with the virus is because deaths are a lagging indicator. He said people who get sick may fight COVID-19 for some time before unfortunately dying, so "the deaths are always gonna trail the cases" in timing.
He added that the dropping number of positive cases could soon mean a curtailing in the trend of Woodbury County COVID-19 deaths.
The Siouxland District Health Department said Friday the Woodbury County man who died was in the 61-80 age range. The death was included in a summary that showed 15 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.
Woodbury County has had 2,686 reported cases and, of that total, 1,500 have recovered, according to the health department.
Brock pointed to one other statistic Friday, saying Woodbury County ranks highest of all 99 Iowa counties in having people tested for coronavirus. He said the total of county residents tested is just under 11,000, which equates to 10 percent of the Woodbury County population.
Referring to other notable large counties, Brock said 7 percent of Black Hawk residents have been tested for coronavirus, while the total sits at 5 percent in Polk County and 4 percent in Linn and Johnson counties.
Brock said the huge majority of those involve Woodbury County residents being tested in hospitals and clinics, adding that only 718 came through the Test Iowa program. Test Iowa opened in Sioux City on May 4 and closed May 22.
Public health officials on Friday reported one more death from COVID-19 in Dakota County, increasing the total since April to 24.
The Dakota County Health Department in a release did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died. They did report there were three newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.
Dakota County has had now had a combined 1,654 reported cases, according to the health department.
According to a joint Tuesday statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for a combined 82 COVID-19 patients.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
