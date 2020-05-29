Death rate from COVID-19 holds steady in Woodbury County, while number tested highest in Iowa

Since that time, the county weekly combined positive virus tests has dropped from 448 to 319 and then 261 this week, Brock said.

"As we open things up more and more, we want to emphasize that social distancing...so that we can continue that trend and not spike up," Brock said.

He was referring to Gov. Kim Reynolds in recent days saying the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized enough in the state for her to allow more elements to reopen, such as retail businesses, parks and bars, but with public health measures to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene.

Brock said the health department continues to encourage county residents to wear face masks, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control, when social distancing isn't achievable.

"It is a good idea, when distancing is not possible," he said.