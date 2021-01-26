Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 falling in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Siouxland attributed to COVID-19 grew by just one on Tuesday, public health officials announced, continuing a trend of not only fewer deaths, but also fewer positive novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The newest death was reported in Buena Vista County, where the total increased to 31, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the gender or age of the person who died.

There were no additional deaths reported in Southeast South Dakota or Northeast Nebraska on Tuesday.

In the metro, there hasn't been a death due to COVID-19 for more than two weeks in Dakota County, where the total since the first one in April 2020 remains at 67. The number of Woodbury County deaths stayed at 181 for the fourth day in a row.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Woodbury County, the number of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began increased to 13,154, or up by 170 over the last seven days, as virus cases continue to trend downward.