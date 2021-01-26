Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 falling in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Siouxland attributed to COVID-19 grew by just one on Tuesday, public health officials announced, continuing a trend of not only fewer deaths, but also fewer positive novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The newest death was reported in Buena Vista County, where the total increased to 31, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the gender or age of the person who died.
There were no additional deaths reported in Southeast South Dakota or Northeast Nebraska on Tuesday.
In the metro, there hasn't been a death due to COVID-19 for more than two weeks in Dakota County, where the total since the first one in April 2020 remains at 67. The number of Woodbury County deaths stayed at 181 for the fourth day in a row.
In Woodbury County, the number of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began increased to 13,154, or up by 170 over the last seven days, as virus cases continue to trend downward.
After a late autumn 2020 spike when there were single days with 100 or more cases in Woodbury County, virus positivity rates and hospitalizations have stabilized in Siouxland. The number of positive virus cases reported Tuesday rose by less than five in several Northwest Iowa counties.
A vaccine first became available in Siouxland in December. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,631 coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered to Woodbury County residents. The second highest total in Northwest Iowa was 1,727 doses in Sioux County.
On Tuesday, a total of 27 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 18 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.