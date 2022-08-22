Denison ethanol plant owner reaches $209,000 settlement with EPA

DENISON, Iowa -- The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators.

The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty.

The payment is part of a larger $1.7 million settlement with Andersons Marathon, which operates three other ethanol plants in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The company agreed to pay more than $1.5 million to settle 99 violations at its other three plants.

All four facilities committed Toxics Release Inventory reporting violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act by failing to file and file timely and accurate annual forms for several chemicals used in the fermentation process. Andersons Marathon has since filed its 2015-2020 toxic chemical release forms and corrected data errors for chemicals including benzene, ethylbenzene and toluene. The company also has agreed to how it will report future manufacture, process or other use of fermentation chemicals.