 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Denison ethanol plant owner to pay $209,000 settlement with Environmental Protection Agency

  • 0
EPA logo
Provided by Environmental Protection Agency

DENISON, Iowa — The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators.

The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty.

The payment is part of a larger $1.7 million settlement with Andersons Marathon, which operates three other ethanol plants in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The company agreed to pay more than $1.5 million to settle 99 violations at its other three plants.

All four facilities committed Toxics Release Inventory reporting violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act by failing to file and file timely and accurate annual forms for several chemicals used in the fermentation process. Andersons Marathon has since filed its 2015-2020 toxic chemical release forms and corrected data errors for chemicals including benzene, ethylbenzene and toluene. The company also has agreed to how it will report future manufacture, process or other use of fermentation chemicals.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Record rainfall floods Dallas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News