Denison man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

DENISON, Iowa -- A Denison man was flown to an Omaha hospital Sunday after his motorcycle rear-ended a car that pulled out in front of him on a Denison street.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Nathaniel Short, 37, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on 20th Street at 7:21 p.m., when a car pulled out in front of him at Fourth Avenue onto 20th Street. Short rear-ended the car and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The car left the scene and has yet to be identified. The crash remains under investigation.

