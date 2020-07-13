Denison man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

-
DENISON, Iowa -- A Denison man was flown to an Omaha hospital Sunday after his motorcycle rear-ended a car that pulled out in front of him on a Denison street.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Nathaniel Short, 37, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on 20th Street at 7:21 p.m., when a car pulled out in front of him at Fourth Avenue onto 20th Street. Short rear-ended the car and was thrown from his motorcycle.
The car left the scene and has yet to be identified. The crash remains under investigation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
