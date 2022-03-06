Developments, programs aim to ease Winnebago housing crunch

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Every time Belle Bearskin drives from Winnebago to Sioux City and back again, her children all look out the window of the family's vehicle to catch a glimpse of the progress on their future home.

Located just off U.S. Highway 75/77 on the north side of town, their new house is one of five under construction in a new development that will add much-needed housing on the Winnebago Indian Reservation and give more residents the chance to own their own homes.

"It's just a better quality of life to have more space for our children to grow, their own bedrooms and more bathrooms," Bearskin said.

Housing availability is a concern in this growing community, with as many as 200 households on the waiting list for tribal-owned housing. And with more people finding good jobs with Ho-Chunk Inc., WinnaVegas casino and other tribal employers, their rising incomes disqualify some from living in government-owned, lower-income housing. With few homes on the market and almost no land on which to build for sale, some have no choice but to leave Winnebago.

Ho-Chunk, along with tribal government entities, has created programs to educate tribal members about how to qualify for a loan and assist them in buying their first home. Once qualified, residents are jumping at the chance to own a new home, freeing up rental property for others seeking it.

Ho-Chunk, the tribe's development corporation, also is gearing up for a construction boom on Ho-Chunk Village 2.0, a 40-acre development that will add dozens of residential units in a mixture of single-family homes, multi-family units and apartments. It will also include some commercial space.

It's one of the rare plots open for sale on the reservation, where much of the land owned by tribal members is held in federal trust protected status, making it harder to get a mortgage. With a number of young families in Winnebago reaching income levels at which they can buy a home, there's almost no land available.

"Having stable housing should not be as much of a hardship on the reservation, but it is," said Victoria Kitcheyan, Winnebago Tribal Council chairwoman. "We need housing opportunities for all."

To prepare this growing population of would-be homeowners, the tribe began to offer seminars for first-time homebuyers. The classes cover the basics such as how to apply and qualify for a loan, property taxes and how to work with a builder.

The seminar was an eye-opening experience for Trey Blackhawk.

"I didn't know much. Those seminars are really helpful," said Blackhawk, who currently lives in a two-bedroom apartment with his wife and three children. In the Kelly development, just 150 feet from their apartment, their new home is taking shape on a 1.75-acre plot leased from the tribe and should be finished in July, bringing Blackhawk's dream of home ownership to fruition after seven years in the apartment.

"That's been a big goal ever since I had my first child," he said. "I always felt the apartment was short term. I didn't want to live here forever."

Bearskin, too, was tired of living in a small Winnebago Tribal Housing Authority rental home with her fiance, Marcel Blackbird, and their six children. Attending a homebuyer seminar in 2015 helped put her on the path to home ownership.

"I had a few things over the years to work on my credit to get it where it needed to be," Bearskin said.

That type of education is just one area of help tribal members need, Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan said. Though interested buyers had good jobs, many didn't have money for down payments. So a down payment assistance program for first-time homebuyers was created. Funded by the tribe through its portion of a Ho-Chunk dividend earmarked for housing, tribal gas taxes and other sources, the program, administered by Ho-Chunk Community Development Corporation, provides up to $65,000, typically 30-35% of the cost of a home, for first-time homebuyers.

It's a big savings, considering recipients do not have to repay the money. If not for the program, Bearskin would most likely still be dreaming of owning her own house.

"I probably never would have been able to afford buying a house right now," she said.

It's not the only way Ho-Chunk helps. Buyers can obtain a lot in a new subdivision from Ho-Chunk for free. Homes, built by a Ho-Chunk subsidiary, are sold at cost. The programs and benefits are available to tribal members only.

"It adds up to about $100,000 in savings, but you have to build a home in the community," Morgan said.

Since the down payment assistance program's inception, 73 buyers have received funds totaling $3.27 million. Eight more approved applicants are in the pipeline for assistance, and another 11 are awaiting final approval.

All that assistance would be of little use if there were no homes to buy. In the early 2000s, Ho-Chunk created Ho-Chunk Village, a mixed residential, commercial and light residential development on 40 acres east of U.S. 75/77 on Winnebago's north side.

Now nearly full, Ho-Chunk Village has added 115 housing units -- 51 single-family homes, including townhomes, duplexes and 10 senior housing units, and 64 multi-family housing units in apartments and condos -- in the community. The development also includes a Dollar General store and other small businesses.

As Ho-Chunk officials watched the development fill, they began funding and planning four years ago for another 40 acres directly to the north of Ho-Chunk Village. Dubbed Ho-Chunk Village 2.0, the development is expected to create nearly 200 living units. The estimated $50 million development currently includes plans for 120 apartment units, 32 townhome units, 10 elder homes and 35 single-family homes.

"Ho-Chunk Village 2.0 is going to move at twice the pace of the first one, I think," Morgan said.

Ho-Chunk 2.0 will have at least two apartment buildings, a couple mixed-use buildings with commercial space on the ground floor and apartments on upper floors and perhaps two light industrial buildings, said Dennis Johnson, Ho-Chunk Inc. chief investment officer.

"In the end, the community needs will dictate that," he said.

Most of the underground utilities have been installed, and some streets are paved. Ho-Chunk plans another $4 million investment this year to pave streets and sidewalks, install lighting and plant hundreds of trees.

Construction of the 10 elder units is planned for this year, in addition to five duplexes, six houses and maybe one of the bigger buildings. The Boys and Girls Club of Winnebago also is looking at building a new facility there.

"We're pretty excited about getting that ramped up," Johnson said of all the planned construction. "It's absolutely needed for enhancing living conditions for many segments in Winnebago."

Another development on Winnebago's south side includes 30 lots for construction of income-restricted affordable housing on tribal trust land with infrastructure developed by the Winnebago Housing & Development Commission. Buyers there will be eligible for some federal programs, in addition to state and tribal down payment assistance programs.

Ho-Chunk's home building company has finished nine homes to date, with another one in the planning stages and infrastructure for eight more homes in place. Construction is expected to begin this year on the Veteran's Triplex project that calls for three triplexes.

All the building and development is good news for families living in crowded conditions. It's not unusual to see four generations living in one home. The different types of housing being built will allow older and younger generations to move into their own homes.

"It's definitely progress, and it's definitely expanding the opportunities to live in the community," Kitcheyan said.

All that building will help ease Winnebago's housing shortage, Morgan said, but not eliminate it.

"All it's going to do is take a bite out of it," he said.

A lively birth rate and return of tribal members for jobs has led to a 30% growth in Winnebago's population to 2,000 people in the past seven years, Morgan said. He expects to see the population continue to climb as more of the tribe's 5,500 members return home. The tribe's median age of 18 means a lot more babies likely are on the way in coming years.

Preliminary plans are in the works for the development of another 80 acres adjacent to Ho-Chunk Village in another five years, Morgan said.

The current and future developments will help families currently seeking housing. With more homes under construction and families moving into them, the current housing stock will be opened up, shortening the waiting list to move into tribal-owned housing. With more housing options on the horizon, residents can stick it out in their current living situation a little longer rather than move elsewhere.

Owning a home means more stability for her family, Bearskin said. The new house will be a place her children can permanently call home.

"Our kids will always have a place to come back to," she said.

They plan to have a big garden, a fenced-in backyard and a swimming pool. They anticipate moving into the house in June.

"My kids are so excited," Bearskin said. "I'm already packing."

And because of the programs and housing developments, they're able to stay in Winnebago rather than packing up to leave town in search of a home.

