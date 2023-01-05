 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dickinson County appoints new attorney

  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The interim tag can be removed from Steve Goodlow's job title.

The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Goodlow as Dickinson County attorney. Previously an assistant county attorney, Goodlow had been serving in an interim capacity since the resignation of Amy Zenor last month.

There were no other applicants for the position, and county residents had not requested a special election to fill the vacancy.

Zenor resigned last month after she was arrested in November and charged with public intoxication. She told the board she was resigning because of a temporary medical disability and the voluntary suspension of her Iowa law license.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA chief says China could claim moon if it beats U.S. to surface

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News