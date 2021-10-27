 Skip to main content
Dickinson County authorities searching for missing man

Allan Duus missing

Duus

 Provided by Dickinson County Sheriff's Office

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Dickinson County authorities are asking the public's help to locate a man who has not been seen since this morning.

Allan Duus, 87, who lives in rural Spirit Lake on the west side of Big Spirit Lake was last seen near Grace Lutheran Church, 801 Hill Ave., at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a silver 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Iowa license plate DM643 and had a small dog with him.

Duus is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Duus has Alzheimer's and may be confused. He has relatives in Tyler, Minnesota, and may have been heading there.

Anyone who spots Duus is asked to call 911 or the Dickinson County Communications Center at (712) 336-2525.

