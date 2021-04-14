DNR checking manure spill, fish kill near Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the impact of a manure spill that reached Mud Creek northwest of Rock Rapids on Wednesday.
According to a DNR news release, Bernie Baker of Rock Bottom Dairy reported spilling several hundred thousand gallons of manure Wednesday after an irrigation unit became stuck. The liquid manure flowed through fields to a tributary of Mud Creek and then flowed into Mud Creek.
DNR staff members found many dead fish when they arrived about 3:20 p.m.
Slow flow rates are causing the manure-laden water to move slowly downstream. The DNR recommends livestock producers who depend upon Mud Creek as a water source to check stream conditions for the next few days.
The DNR will work with the dairy to stop the spill and will monitor the cleanup. Fisheries staff will assess the extent of the fish kill on Thursday.
The DNR will consider appropriate enforcement actions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.