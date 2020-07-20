DNR investigates fish kill in Buena Vista County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBERT CITY, Iowa -- A manure storage tank leak is the likely cause of a fish kill in Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Monday.

DNR staff met with Kris Ehlers near Albert City on Sunday to investigate the release after Ehlers reported that a valve on the tank had failed and released an unknown amount of manure that had pooled near the tank and run into a grassed waterway.

The DNR found a few dead fish, manure and elevated ammonia levels throughout four miles of a tributary of the North Raccoon River.

After checking for other pollution sources, DNR staff concluded the cause was the manure release from the Ehlers farm, possibly through underground tile lines.

The DNR is monitoring the cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

