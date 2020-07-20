You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
DNR investigates fish kill in Buena Vista County
View Comments

DNR investigates fish kill in Buena Vista County

{{featured_button_text}}

ALBERT CITY, Iowa -- A manure storage tank leak is the likely cause of a fish kill in Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Monday.

DNR staff met with Kris Ehlers near Albert City on Sunday to investigate the release after Ehlers reported that a valve on the tank had failed and released an unknown amount of manure that had pooled near the tank and run into a grassed waterway.

Iowa DNR logo

The DNR found a few dead fish, manure and elevated ammonia levels throughout four miles of a tributary of the North Raccoon River.

After checking for other pollution sources, DNR staff concluded the cause was the manure release from the Ehlers farm, possibly through underground tile lines.

The DNR is monitoring the cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News