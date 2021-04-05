 Skip to main content
DNR investigating Plymouth County manure spill, fish kill
DNR investigating Plymouth County manure spill, fish kill

REMSEN, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill and fish kill in a creek near Remsen.

The DNR responded to a report of brown water in the creek, a tributary of Whiskey Creek, five miles southeast of Remsen.

According to a news release from the DNR, the manure spill occurred after Louis Pick, who owns LCNJ Farms, filled a tanker with manure Saturday evening. Pick told investigators that a valve on the tanker failed, and manure ran down a road ditch into the creek. He discovered the spill Monday morning.

DNR staff found dead fish for several miles downstream.

Pick blocked the ditch leading to the creek and was able to stop the manure release. He is working to recover pooled liquid manure remaining in the area.

The DNR will continue to monitor cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

Iowa DNR logo
