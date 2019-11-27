DNR officers rescue Monona County duck hunters

ONAWA, Iowa -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers rescued three duck hunters stranded on a Monona County lake during Tuesday night's snow storm.

DNR conservation officer Gary Sisco and park ranger Katie Hoeppner responded to the report of hunters in a stranded boat on West Blue Lake, a marsh off of Blue Lake west of Onawa.

According to a DNR news release, the hunters had become stranded in the boat after they sheared the cotter pin on the propeller shaft and were without propulsion.

The officer and ranger towed the boat and hunters to safety at the boat ramp during the storm, which made the nighttime rescue more difficult because of the heavy snow, blustery winds and wind chill and cold temperatures.

