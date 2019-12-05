Downtown Hartington named Historic District

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington's downtown business district is notable for its many historic buildings, some of which date back to the early 1900s.

That historic character and the district's importance to commercial development in the Cedar County seat in the early to mid 1900s have helped the five-block area gain a National Register Historic District designation.

"There are some great historic resources in this district that have a ton of potential for historic rehabilitation. I think Hartington is a great example of a community that can better its future by embracing its past," David Calease, National Register coordinator at History Nebraska's History Preservation Office, said in a news release announcing the designation.

Nominated in May, the downtown district was listed on the National Register on July 1. Hartington's Carnegie Library building also has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Owners of buildings in the downtown district, which contains approximately 50 properties along North Broadway Avenue and East Main Street, will now be eligible for federal and state historic tax credits on rehabilitation and construction costs, opening up the possibility for revitalization in the area, Calease said.