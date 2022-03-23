Downtown Le Mars street reopened after gas leak

LE MARS, Iowa -- A natural gas line break shut down a downtown Le Mars street for nearly three hours Wednesday.
A private contractor struck the gas line in an alley off of First Avenue NW at about 9:45 a.m., prompting police to block off one block of the street between Plymouth Street and First Street NW while the Le Mars Fire Department responded to the scene.
Le Mars police Officer Justin Daale said Mid American Energy crews shut off the gas and power, and firefighters ventilated two neighboring buildings. There were no injuries.
The street was reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.
