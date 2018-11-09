SIOUX CITY -- The Friday morning commute in the Sioux City area saw cars continually spinning out, sliding and at times colliding, due to traversing slippery streets on which less than an inch of snow was turned into ice.
The Sioux City Police Department reported 65 collisions in less than nine hours through noon Friday, after they started occurring about 3:30 a.m. There were 24 accidents in the hour alone from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., when many people were arriving in the city to start their workdays.
None were reported to have serious injuries.
That amount didn't include many others in Woodbury County, such as a three-car pileup west of Lawton, where a vehicle was upside down in the north ditch of U.S. Highway 20.
There were 10 reported wrecks in Woodbury County from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Other county sheriffs reported wipe outs on various roads in Siouxland.
In a Facebook post prior to 10 a.m., the Sioux City Police Department site said, "The roads are slick this morning, and we're responding to a large number of accidents! Take your time getting to your destination."
The amount of snow through 6 p.m. Friday in Sioux City was six-tenths of an inch.
Brad Adams, with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, reported snow exited the area by mid-morning. Adams noted the day was very blustery, and gusts as high as 30 mph, on a day where the high was in the mid-20s, or nearly 30 degrees below normal for Siouxland. The normal high for November 9 is 51 degrees.
Said Adams, "For the next several days, we'll be between 20 - 25 degrees below normal... At least, Sioux City will be dry during this period. It will be chilly, but not snowy."
Siouxland should see some relief from unseasonably cold conditions by Wednesday, when the weather service forecast says temperature will rebound to a high of 44 degrees.
-- Earl Horlyk contributed to this article.