Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover that shut down a county road near Le Mars for several hours Thursday.
Emergency personnel were notified of the crash at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the driver was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. The driver, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.
The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
The crash, which closed K-64 for about five hours, remains under investigation.