Driver, students not injured in Sioux Center school bus rollover

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A dozen students and a driver escaped injury when a school bus left the road and rolled Tuesday near Sioux Center.
According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Duane Ver Mulm, 62, of Rock Valley, Iowa, was westbound on 390th Street about five miles west of Sioux Center at 4:11 p.m., when he lost control of the bus. The bus entered the ditch and rolled onto its side.
The bus was transporting 12 students from schools in Hull, Iowa.
The bus sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, and Ver Mulm was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.
