Drivers injured in Plymouth County collision
Drivers injured in Plymouth County collision

Police lights

HINTON, Iowa -- Drivers of two vehicles were injured in a Monday collision on U.S. Highway 75, which occurred after a pickup pulling a trailer with concrete lost control in a construction zone.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office in a release said the collision occurred near Hinton just after 10 a.m. A pickup pulling a dump trailer full of concrete was southbound on Highway 75, a four-lane highway that has been reduced in parts to two lanes for a construction project, and lost control.

The pickup entered the northbound lane and collided with a semi-tractor trailer that was loaded with dry concrete mix. The names of the drivers were not released and they were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup had unknown injuries, while the driver of the semi received minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

