Drought conditions reduce Missouri River runoff forecast

OMAHA -- One of the driest Aprils on record has caused Missouri River reservoir system managers to begin considering water conservation measures later in the year.

Runoff into the river basin above Sioux City in April was 44% of average, the ninth-driest level in 123 years of record keeping. As a result, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has dropped its 2021 runoff forecast to 17.8 million acre-feet, 69% of average, and down from the 21.3 MAF forecast last month. If the forecast holds, it would rank as the 22nd lowest year for runoff. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

The low amount of water flowing into the river's six reservoirs could affect barge shipping downstream later this summer and winter water releases, said John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

"Based on this forecast, the May reservoir monthly studies indicate reduced flow support for navigation during the second half of the navigation season and a 12,000 cubic feet per second Gavins Point (Dam) winter release rate. I urge all water users, particularly intake owners, to begin preparing for the possibility of lower river levels later this summer and during the fall and winter," Remus said Thursday in a news release.