Dry conditions reduce Missouri River flooding threat

Localized flooding is always possible throughout the spring and summer after heavy rains, Low said, and some areas of the river basin have seen minor flooding this year.

Judging from the lack of questions posed to corps officials from the public and media about flooding, it's not the burning topic it has been at previous meetings in which corps officials faced sometimes angry questioning about the corps' flood-control measures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Questions Tuesday focused on whether there would be enough water later in the year to support navigation on the river's lower reaches and irrigate crops in Montana and North Dakota.

For now, the reservoir system, with its whole flood control capacity available to hold melting snow and spring rainfall, is primed to meet all its needs, said John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

"Overall, the reservoir system is in good shape to meet flood-control needs and flow targets," Remus said.

That all could change if dry conditions persist. Among the range of projections shown Tuesday, the most dire showed upper-river reservoirs dropping below the flood control zone before the end of the runoff season, a condition that could lead to the corps reducing river flows earlier than usual to keep lakes at desired levels.