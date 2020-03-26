Due to coronavirus concerns, closure of Sioux City public buildings extended indefinitely

SIOUX CITY -- The closure of city-operated building has been extended beyond the initial two-week timeframe to those facilities now being closed indefinitely.

The change was announced in a midday Thursday press release. City officials on March 16 had announced the building closures to run through March 31, but now it extends indefinitely.

City officials had closed facilities in response to a proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting public interactions and gatherings amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. The initially impacted buildings included Sioux City Hall, Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office, Parks Maintenance, Sioux City Convention Center and others.

The release says the city remains fully operational and staff may be reached by phone or email. The Customer Service Center has extended waiving all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines until April 30.

The number of people in Iowa who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 179, after the figure was updated midday Thursday. Two live in Woodbury County.

