East High 2020 homecoming week underway

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 East High School homecoming week is underway, and among the week's events, Carter Vanderloo, a son of Jody and Jim Vanderloo, was named the royalty court king, and Chloe Kramer, a daughter of Tonya and Steve Kramer, was named queen.

The homecoming football game will be played Thursday, when the Black Raiders host Council Bluffs Jefferson at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The homecoming dance and parade were not held this year, due to precautions about spread of the novel coronavirus. The coronation was live-streamed to allow people to watch, since the coronation was limited to attendance from involved staff, royalty candidates, and a few guests of each royalty candidate.

Candidates for homecoming queen were: Marissa Cliff and Miranda Cliff, daughters of Kristin and Rick Cliff; Riley Donahue, daughter of Kim and Tom Donahue; Bailey Grover, daughter of Anna and Chad Sheehan, and Tim Grover; Elizabeth Page, daughter of Staci and David Page; Kaitlyn Stoos, daughter of Amanda Shook and Jason Stoos; Karlie Stoos, daughter of Wade and Char Stoos & Renee and Adam Heath; Tiffany Su, daughter of Tonga and Xuong Su; and Lineya Wells, daughter of Sara and Corey Lias.

Candidates for homecoming king were: Eric Bowman, son of Melissa and Jeremy Bowman; Ethan Breyfogle, son of Lori and Greg Breyfogle; Max Braunstein, son of Jen Braunstein and Rich Braunstein; Gavin Cote, son of Ragen Cote and Ed Cote; Ryan Crawford, son of Brenda and Mike Crawford; Jacob Mace, son of Nicolle Mace; Sean McManamy, son of Kristie and Kevin McManamy, Bennett Vanderloo, son of Jody and Jim Vanderloo; and Eric Venesky, son of Thomas and Monica Venesky.

