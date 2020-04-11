Easter Sunday services go on despite empty pews

Beginning with the Fourth Sunday in Lent, on March 22, he used the camera within a Samsung tablet to make and post YouTube videos of services. By the time of the Easter Mass, Schoening will have produced seven videos, with four over the long weekend of holiday services, which he's proud of producing.

Two of the videos, including a Palm Sunday Mass, had in the vicinity of 1,500 views, which Schoening figures means people outside the parish are watching.

With the graphics he adds, "I'm told they look very professional," Schoening said.

More than 117 electronic devices were logged on to watch the opening minutes of the Holy Thursday mass led by Nickless at the Cathedral of the Epiphany.

Nickless said parishioners "need that spiritual dimension when they are scared," so they've expressed gratitude for the online offerings.

"Some people, they pray as a family in front of the TV," he said, adding that "priests love their people, they want to connect, but they are preaching into their iPhones instead."

Nickless said priests and parishioners miss each other during this trying time, but "we need to follow what the governments and world health organizations recommend."