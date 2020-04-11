Easter Sunday services go on despite empty pews

SIOUX CITY -- The Cathedral of the Epiphany will be nearly empty when The Rev. R. Walker Nickless officiates an Easter mass on Sunday morning.
Back on March 16, Nickless, bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, canceled all public services in its 24-county territory in Northwest Iowa for at least eight weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That meant parishioners could not attend services during Holy Week, the high point of the Catholic Church’s liturgical year.
"For the first time in some people's lives, they will not be in church when they usually are, and that will be difficult for them, very, very sad," Nickless said last Thursday, prior to officiating a Holy Thursday mass, which was live streamed to Catholics around the region.
Across Siouxland, members of other Christian faiths also will observe Easter Sunday by watching from home, rather than their regular places of worship.
Religious leaders have turned to modern technologies and atypical ways to make sure the story of Christ's resurrection is heard.
Those at home have a variety of ways to partake in homilies, sermons, songs and recited creeds, by watching online or TV or listening to the radio.
"This is a good option for people who can't get to church due to the self-isolation," said Tom Schoening, who has been shooting video of services for some Catholic parishes. "Religion can be very important and a calming influence, knowing that Christ suffered and we are suffering too."
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
"Amazingly, the people are much more accepting, so it doesn't spread more than it (otherwise) could be," said Sheldon United Methodist Church Pastor Kevin Gingerich.
Other churches are holding drive-up Easter Sunday services.
The Sheldon Area Ministerial Association will sponsor a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Guests are encouraged to park in the lots at the local high school for the service, which will be broadcast live on three radio stations.
Three pastors, seated on a stage set in a flat-bed truck, will give sermons of about five minutes each. Gingerich said he expects "the parking lot will be overflowing."
"We all agreed it would be an excellent idea. This will be the main service for all our churches,"Gingerich said. "Hopefully (participants) will feel like they are together with others in the presence of the Risen Lord."
Gingerich added that he hopes people in vehicles "honk horns as a big, praise-God amen."
The Sheldon pastor said he misses seeing people in church. Both young and old alike have told him they are amping to return. But he said that is leavened by the view that stepping back from traditional services is a necessary step to halt community spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led to the deaths of 100,000 worldwide and infected over more than 2,000 residents of Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.
WATCHING FROM HOME
While the virus outbreak forced many churches to quickly adopt plans to stream services through their websites, Facebook Live or You Tube, some others, like Sunnybrook Community Church, had years of experience with live broadcasts.
Sunnybrook, one of Sioux City's largest congregations, normally conducts three Sunday morning services. For Easter Sunday, the non-denominational church will hold a single service at 10 a.m. that will be streamed live on its website and Facebook Live and also broadcast live on KTIV, Channel 4, and on Long Lines Cable Channel 99.
The Evangelical Church in America is among the many Christian denominations that have online resources for people who want to worship in their homes.
The ELCA online home worship piece for Easter Sunday has Scripture readings, hymns and suggested prayers. It also mentions uses of candles and a bowl of water as a reminder of baptism.
"We offer this brief resource as an aid for prayer in the home. As with our prayers in the gathered assembly for worship, you are encouraged to prepare or adapt them locally for your context," the summary says.
ELCA Western Synod Bishop Lorna Halaas said some churches are mailing out bulletins with worship notes to older members, since they may not be adept at online usage. Halaad said between the live or pre-recorded church services, there is a wide smorgasbord for Lutherans to use in these times.
"It is the best we can do right now. I know a lot of people are itching to get back into their buildings," she said.
STRONG VIEWERSHIP
Schoening, who recently retired from a 40-year career as a photojournalism and corporate communications, has his own YouTube channel, Siouxland Videos, which has been used sporadically over 10 year to create videos about businesses and other entities. But he's used it more than ever over the last month, once the Mater Dei Parish, with two churches, stopped allowing people to attend services. Schoening was asked to put his expertise to use by a Knights of Columbus member.
Beginning with the Fourth Sunday in Lent, on March 22, he used the camera within a Samsung tablet to make and post YouTube videos of services. By the time of the Easter Mass, Schoening will have produced seven videos, with four over the long weekend of holiday services, which he's proud of producing.
Two of the videos, including a Palm Sunday Mass, had in the vicinity of 1,500 views, which Schoening figures means people outside the parish are watching.
With the graphics he adds, "I'm told they look very professional," Schoening said.
More than 117 electronic devices were logged on to watch the opening minutes of the Holy Thursday mass led by Nickless at the Cathedral of the Epiphany.
Nickless said parishioners "need that spiritual dimension when they are scared," so they've expressed gratitude for the online offerings.
"Some people, they pray as a family in front of the TV," he said, adding that "priests love their people, they want to connect, but they are preaching into their iPhones instead."
Nickless said priests and parishioners miss each other during this trying time, but "we need to follow what the governments and world health organizations recommend."
Schoening knows his time of making videos of church masses will run out some weeks or even months down the road, which he said is fine, after coronavirus concerns fade.
"Once we are back to normal, there is no reason to do this," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.