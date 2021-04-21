Emerald ash borer confirmed in Lyon County

INWOOD, Iowa -- The emerald ash borer has been confirmed in three more Iowa counties, including Lyon County in the northwest corner of the state.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Tuesday said presence of the invasive insect had been confirmed in rural Inwood.

The emerald ash borer also was confirmed in Fremont and Wright counties. Of Iowa's 99 counties, 80 now have confirmed cases.

The ash borer was confirmed in rural Aurelia in Cherokee County in February. Other Siouxland counties that have confirmed cases are Sac, Buena Vista and Crawford. It has not yet been found in Woodbury County.

The emerald ash borer is a threat to all ash tree species. The insect tunnels just beneath the bark in the vascular tissue, disrupting the transport of water and nutrients. Infested trees usually die within two to four years.

Indicators of an infestation may include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine (S-shaped) galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage and one-eighth-inch D-shaped exit holes.

